Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $127,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

NYSE CL traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,076. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

