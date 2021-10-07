Axa S.A. Purchases 17,280 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.72% of Trimble worth $148,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,182. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

