Axa S.A. Purchases 46,807 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,807 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $154,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

