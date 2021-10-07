Axa S.A. Sells 48,856 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,856 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $121,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.