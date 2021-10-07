Axa S.A. Sells 7,777 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $104,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,822,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $542.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

