AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 729,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.