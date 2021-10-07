Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,407 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 3.68% of Axonics worth $107,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

AXNX traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

