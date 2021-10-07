Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Up to $63.51

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.51, but opened at $66.17. Axonics shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 2,318 shares changing hands.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.