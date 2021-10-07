Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Update

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $737,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

AXSM stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,429. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

