Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $970,861.37 and approximately $52,963.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

