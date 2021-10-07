Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $191.86 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

