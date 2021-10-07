Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SEA by 60,382.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $315.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average is $277.65. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

