Bailard Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 183.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 473,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,286,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $247.10 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average is $235.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

