Balancer (BAL) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Balancer has a total market cap of $156.64 million and approximately $47.18 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $22.56 or 0.00041711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00233086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00104481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.