Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $25.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.71 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

