Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

