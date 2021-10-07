Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 34,538 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.