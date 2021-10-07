Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 221,938 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.60% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 88.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

