Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 71,457 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.