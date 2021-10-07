Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 164,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.55% of Associated Banc worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Associated Banc by 43.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 75,267 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 49.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.