Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 477,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.81% of CareTrust REIT worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

