Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Leidos worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

