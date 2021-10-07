Bank of Montreal Can Buys 126,449 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.63% of Hilltop worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Hilltop by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hilltop by 81.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 130,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

