Bank of Montreal Can Buys 143,237 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.30% of ProAssurance worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

