Bank of Montreal Can Buys 321,510 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 493.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.88% of Progress Software worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

