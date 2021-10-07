Bank of Montreal Can Buys 803,164 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 236.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.54% of SITE Centers worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

