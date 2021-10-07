Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Aramark worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Aramark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

