Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 19.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Boston Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 276.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

BXP opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

