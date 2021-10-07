Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.57% of Renewable Energy Group worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

