Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.47% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

