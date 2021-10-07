Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.84 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,698,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

