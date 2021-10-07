Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 555.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.92% of Cutera worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 84.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CUTR opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $783.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

