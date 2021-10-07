Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.13 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 90,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.59% of AngioDynamics worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.