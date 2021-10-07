Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 3.74% of Haynes International worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.07 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.47. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

