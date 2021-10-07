Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.48 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,706,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $5,893,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $11,284,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 133.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 51.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $114.34 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

