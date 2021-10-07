Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.22 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

