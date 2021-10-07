Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

