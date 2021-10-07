Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.50 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 864.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

