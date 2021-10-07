Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

NYSE CRL opened at $407.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

