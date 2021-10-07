Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,923.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of TripAdvisor worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

