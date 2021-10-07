Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of Fabrinet worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

