Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 14,904 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $74.18 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.