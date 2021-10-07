Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 154,980 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.71% of Ultra Clean worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

UCTT stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

