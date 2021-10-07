Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 185,231 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

