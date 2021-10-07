Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 348,918 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.73% of NOW worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 305.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $905.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.