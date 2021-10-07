Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.