Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.65% of International Bancshares worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.