Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 44,463 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 428.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average of $149.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

