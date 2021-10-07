Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,892 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of GATX worth $40,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GATX by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

