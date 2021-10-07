Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,396 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.70% of Astec Industries worth $38,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.